Headlines March 31

The Wittliff hold reception welcoming two new exhibitions

Join The Wittliff for a reception celebrating two new photo exhibitions: “At First Sight” and Edward S. Curtis, “Treasures from The North American Indian”.

“At First Sight” showcases the newest additions, featuring more than 90 powerful images that capture the full range of the human condition. Some photographers will be in attendance.

Edward S. Curtis: “Treasures From The North American Indian” includes more than 50 of Curtis’ historic photographs. Come see why Curtis’ images are some of the most unforgettable photographs ever taken of the Native American people.

The event runs 2-4 p.m., Sunday, April 2, with remarks at 2:30. Please RSVP to thewittliffcollections@txstate.edu

Campus clinic offers pre-travel health consultations

Students who are participating in the study abroad program or are travelling out of the country on vacation can utilize the clinic on campus for consultations and immunizations.

After completing a pre-travel health consultation and history form and bringing their immunization record to the clinic, students will be better prepared for their trip. The appointments include preparation for immunizations and preparation for climate and altitude change. The clinic can also prescribe medication for altitude sickness, malaria and other conditions. For more information on the clinic and how to make an appointment, students can visit the clinics website at healthcenter.txstate.edu.

The Boko Awards Ceremony will be held in April

The Boko Awards Ceremony will be on April 13 and intends to honor students that have made a commitment to leadership, service and excellence in their community. There will be 15 awards handed out in three categories: overall awards, program awards and individual awards.

Applications to be considered for an award or to nominate someone are due April 3 at 5 p.m. Those interested in attending the ceremony can RSVP at http://www.lbjsc.txstate.edu/soc/programs/Boko-Awards1.html.

First Lutheran Church to hold Lent art exhibit “River of Life”

Pastor Tim Bauerkemper, after encouragement from Dr. Cynthia Gonzales, FLC music director and Associate Professor of Music at Texas State, brainstormed an art show into reality. The show is entitled “River of Life” and will be comprised of works from local artists.

The show is available at the church until Easter and can be viewed Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on Wednesday evenings during dinner and worship. The church is also open on Sunday morning surrounding worship at 10:30 a.m.