Business March 31

Posey Road to be shut down April 1

The Union Pacific Railroad has informed the City of San Marcos that Posey Road from IH 35 to Hunter Road and E. McCarty Lane from Barnes to Hunter Road will need to be shut down for repair work. The construction will be Saturday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All traffic will be detoured through Centerpoint Road. The city advises citizens to pay attention to all construction signage.

San Marcos Cemetery Cleanup

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with the Cemetery Commission and Cemetery Staff will be performing a cleanup of the City Cemetery at 1001 Ranch Road 12 and are asking that families and friends take home items from burial places that do not conform to City Cemetery rules before April 3.

The complete list of rules, and additional information about the City Cemetery, can be found at www.sanmarcostx.gov/cemetery.

New ride service to launch in San Marcos

My Ride TX is set to launch in San Marcos over the coming weekend. The company, which provides a service similar to that of Uber and Lyft, received its permit to operate in San Marcos from City Council last year.

Drivers, according to Managing Partner Steve Wright, will have to pass a background check, mouth-swab drug test and face-to-face interview. Anyone interested in applying can visit myridetx.com.

Ella Lofts calls for mural artists

Ella Lofts is calling for local artists to enter the Mural Mayhem contest for a chance to win $2000. According to the Facebook page Ella Lofts is looking for creative artists to showcase the best features of San Marcos on its walls.

Interested artists can send an email to darius.nesby@ellalofts.com for further information.

Austin Angels is promoting a giveaway

Austin Angels will be holding a giveaway and the winner will be announced April 2. Anyone can enter by liking Austin Angels on Facebook, its giveaway post and sharing. The winner will receive two Austin Angels shirts and a hand crafted pieces of jewelry.

Austin Angels’ goal is to reach over 4000 likes on Facebook to spread awareness of the work it do to benefit foster children.