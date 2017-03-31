The Pulse March 31

Vision Van visited San Marcos elementary school

During February and March, 292 students in San Marcos CISD were seen by the Vision Van.

Vision Van is a mobile clinic that brings free vision care, including full eye exams and new prescription eyewear.

SMCISD staff helped coordinate and Essilor Vision Foundation provided the services, according to Corridor News.

Outdoor beer gardens in Austin

It’s springtime and being outdoors is a necessity. It’s time to soak up the sun while it is still bearable. Locals can visit Austin breweries. Some with outdoor beer gardens include

Jester King Brewery, Oasis, Texas Brewery, Live Oak Brewery, Middleton Brewery, Hi Sign Brewery and Treaty Oak Brewery and Distillery

For more information on times and locations, visit here.

Index Fest in Austin

Formerly known as Untapped Festival, Index Festival has rebranded and will bring a stellar celebration right to Austin.

The event will include craft beer, music, food and art from all across the state.

The festival will be held May 13 at the Austin American Statesman and is open to all ages. For more information and ticket purchasing, visit here.

Mosquitoes will arrive early this year

Texas has had an unusually warm winter and that unfortunately brings the early return of mosquitoes.

Thanks to the cold and recent rainfall, chances are high for mosquito appearances, according to Austin 360.

For tips on how to prevent and manage bites, visit here.

Spring Lake introduces Nature Play for kids

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will host a series of Nature Play Pre-K Days this spring. They are designed for preschool students ages 3-5 years old to learn while playing in nature.

Each Nature Play Pre-K Day event will be held from 10-11:15 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. The events will have hands-on activities, including a guided glass-bottom boat ride and interactive crafts that let children use all five of their senses.