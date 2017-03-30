The Pulse March 30

New Braunfels poetry contest ending soon

The New Braunfels annual poetry contest is closing March 31, according to InNewBraunfels.com.

The contest is open for New Braunfels residents and Comal County residents. The categories available are fifth and sixth grade, seventh and eight grade or high school and adult. Winners will be awarded cash prizes.

The event will take place at the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council.

ColorMix Graphics & Printing celebrated 15 years in San Marcos

ColorMix Graphics & Printing celebrated its 15th anniversary of business February 5, according to Community Impact.

The company is a printing, graphics, design and promotional products company. It was awarded The Governor’s Small Business Award in 2015 for overcoming adversity and helping the community.

The company is located at 404 S. CM Allen Parkway.

Upcoming public library events

Here are a few upcoming events happening at San Marcos Public Library.

On April 1, there will be a coding workshop for families. The event is called Starting from Scratch: Families Code Together. Texas State professor Sean Justice will teach the course.

On April 5, How to Look at and Understand Great Art One More Time will take place. This class will teach attendees how to read a work of art. Social Media Class: Intro to Pinterest will take place April 7.

Local tree care company donates service for memorial tree

Heritage Tree Care has donated tree care services for the Tree of Honor located in Veramendi Plaza, according to Corridor News.

The local tree care service donated $2,500 in services. The Tree of Honor was selected to receive the donation to ensure that the the memorial tree’s health is maintained in regards to those it honors.