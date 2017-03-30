Sports March 30

Softball to compete against Georgia State

The Texas State softball team is scheduled to compete in a three-game series this weekend at home. The Bobcats will compete against Georgia State beginning at 1 p.m. April 1 with a double header. Texas State currently has an overall record of 24-5.

Randi Rupp earns second consecutive honor

Junior pitcher Randi Rupp earned her second consecutive Sun Belt Conference pitcher of the week honor. This week, Rupp started games one and three against UL-Monroe, winning both in dominant fashion and striking out 18 players. In the series, she added her fifth shutout game.

Baseball win streak comes to an end

The Texas State baseball team’s five-game win streak was snapped after a 9-3 loss to Texas A&M March 28 at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats took an early 3-0 lead after runs in the first and third innings. Texas State’s offense failed to earn a run for the rest of the game, and the Aggies came back strong scoring four runs in the sixth, and two in both the eighth and the ninth innings.

Women’s golf place third in tournament

The women’s golf team placed third as a team in the HBU Husky Invitational March 27-28 at the Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land. The Bobcats finished the tournament with a 303 after rounds of 294 and 310 the previous day. Freshman Sasikarn Somboonsup tied for fourth on the individual board to finish with a 7-over 223 in the 54-hole tally.

Men’s golf to host Jim West Intercollegiate

The men’s golf team will host the Jim West Intercollegiate April 10-11 in Bastrop. The last time the team hit the green was at the Lone Star Invitational in San Antonio, where the Bobcats placed 11th. The Jim West Intercollegiate will be the last tournament of the regular season before the team travels to Destin, Florida, to compete in the Sun Belt Conference Championships April 23-25.