President Trump could do more for black people than Obama

By Carrington Tatum

President Donald Trump can do more to help the black community in ways President Obama never could, based solely on his race. Obama could not do much for black people because of the way others may perceive the extension of help to people of the same ethnicity and socioeconomic background as the president.

Seven score and fourteen years ago, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation to legally free the slaves. President Ulysses S. Grant followed in Lincoln’s footsteps by fighting for the enactment of the fifteenth amendment and giving slaves the right to vote.

Lincoln’s and Grant’s actions would inspire presidents like Franklin Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Harry Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower to support the fight for Civil Rights by protecting activists and enforcing integration. President Lyndon B. Johnson pushed the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act through Congress filibuster and resistance with dogged determination and guerilla negotiation tactics.

In the 1990s the lowest unemployment rate in history for African Americans was 8.2% percent under the administration of the United States’ “first black president,” Bill Clinton—a facetious title given to President Clinton first used by author, Toni Morrison.

Now we have finally had the first true black president Barack Obama, who revolutionized the black community and delivered the justice it deserves by being black.

There appears to be a split in satisfaction among black people regarding Obama’s years as commander-in-chief. Writers like Ta-Nehisi Coats claim his administration was rather flippant to the plight of African-Americans and Reverend Kevin Johnson said President Obama was “a president for everyone except black people.”

I would like to suggest President Obama probably did everything he could to help African-Americans and only white presidents are truly in a space to enact real change for minority communities, even President Trump. This claim is based on one thing, a conflict of interest.

The role of president is to be a president to all Americans, even the ones they cannot relate to. When President Obama was elected, he not only became an icon for the black community, he was expected to be the first true representative of the community would have the power to enact the much needed change for the people. But instead, we were only given an icon that embraced black culture but did not embrace black policy.

It is not like President Obama did not already have to fight the opposing party on all of his policy regardless of its content, but could you imagine the uproar if he presented legislation that exclusively helped a community he is a part of. I imagine it’d be something similar to President Trump providing tax breaks for industries he does business in.

If President Obama presented something overtly direct like reparations for the descendants of slaves, not only would the legislation likely not pass, but it would then alienate a vast majority of Americans to whom he is also president. Thereby ruining not only his legacy as president, but tarnishing the precedent he would inevitably set for presidents of color to come.

Now think about the reaction to our current President when he makes a move exclusively supporting black people such as his executive order to help drastically increase funding for historically black colleges. The action is proof he is not a racist, and diversity is officially cool according to the Trump administration and his constituency.

Like it or not, Trump is using federal resources to support black people, which is the kind of legislation black communities have been requesting for a while. I cannot help but feel like there would have been some talk of white exclusion had Obama done this. We may not like the way it arrives, but a white president may be the only way the black community can see the true change it is looking for.

