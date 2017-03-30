Meet the Bobcat baseball team’s first baseman: Ryan Newman

After losing six of the first nine games of the season, the baseball team has won 13 of the last 15 games.

The Bobcats defeated the defending national champion Coastal Carolina, Rice and the University of Texas.

Ryan Newman, sophomore first baseman, has played a key role in Texas State’s recent success.

Newman had a memorable role against Coastal Carolina March 17 in game one of the three-game series at home.

Newman prepared to lead off the bottom of the 14th inning, as “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” was being played for the second time in honor of the second, “seventh-inning-stretch.”

“Walking up there, leading off, I was just thinking about trying to get on base,” Newman said. “I got down in the count, saw a breaker up (curve ball) and I just got it. I wasn’t trying to hit it out. I was just trying to get on base for the team.”

Newsman hit a walk-off home run that hit the the right field scoreboard against defending NCAA College World Series champions.

Newman finished the game with a career-high five hits (5-for-7), including an RBI and a run scored. Three of his hits came in extra innings.

The Bobcats played again the next day.

As far as the team’s success goes, Newman said the difference between the team last year and the currently is this year’s squad believes in never giving up.

“Even when we’re down in the game, we’re not giving up; we play until the last pitch is thrown,” Newman said. “Once we get down, we know we can come back and score. It’s not really a panic or anything, we almost know what’s about to happen.”

Newman is a native of Brenham, and is in his second year at Texas State. He was not used to living in San Marcos his freshman year.

“Year one, I was not adjusted to the life up here; I was pretty new around town,” Newman said. “This year, it feels more like home.”

In high school, Newman was named to the All-District first team, earned the district MVP award, and received Texas All-State recognition.

Newman was recruited by Ole Miss, University of Houston, Rice and a couple of junior colleges.

Newman, chose Texas State because of the beautiful campus

Newman has been playing baseball as long as he can remember.

Newman, who is listed at 6 feet tall and 225 pounds, competed in a smorgasbord of sports in middle school, but decided to focus on baseball in high school.

Newman began playing first base when he arrived at Texas State.

“High school I was catching,” Newman said. “But last year (Texas State) had a lot of catchers, and coach just tried me out at first base.”

This move has worked, as Newman has proved himself a reliable first baseman with a .998 fielding percentage this season.

After three straight wins over championship caliber programs, Newman has the utmost belief in his team.

“I don’t think we have a ceiling,” Newman said. “When we’re playing like this, I feel like we can beat anybody in the country.”