Headlines March 30

Jobs4Cats partnership with Handshake

Jobs4Cats partnered with Handshake, a modern career development platform.

The job site will have new features including personalized job recommendations based on major and interest, relevant feed of jobs and internships and a news feed with the latest information from various employers.

Students can access their accounts when receiving a Handshake invitation by email. Users are encouraged to download any documents or details in the search activity on Jobs4Cats before March 31.

Pointe San Marcos to host free crawfish boil

The Pointe San Marcos will host a leasing event with free crawfish from noon to 7 p.m. March 30.

The administrative fee, application fee and security deposit will be waived a total of $399 for those who sign on this day.

Unemployment rate second lowest ranked

The Austin-Round Rock area was tied with Lubbock for state’s lowest unemployment rate.

In February 2016, the Austin-Round Rock rate was 3.1 percent. The industries that grew the most were jobs in education and health services. After that, leisure and hospitality grew. Lastly, manufacturing jobs grew.

String Quartet at Texas State University

The Texas State School of Music will welcome the Attacca Quartet for the 2016-17 year.

The quartet will host concerts Nov. 8 and April 4 in the Performing Arts Center. They will perform alongside students for a chamber orchestra concert April 8.

The Attaca Quartet was formed at The Julliard School and is one of America’s premier young performing ensembles.