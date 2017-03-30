Chess Club battles in southwest championship

Texas State’s chess club battled in the Southwest Collegiate Championship Feb. 25 in Lubbock for their first competition since its establishment.

The club took two teams into the competition ready to attack, fork and advance pieces against players from University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley, University of Texas at Dallas, University of Oklahoma and Texas Tech University.

The Texas State Chess Club was formed in spring 2017 and is led by Dr. Susana Villanueva Eguía Lis, Spanish lecturer. The team includes Osvaldo Marquez Rubio, president, and other members from a variety of majors and backgrounds.

The new organization went up against well-established teams, despite being only a month old at the time. Team A won its last round against the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley and Team B won against Knight Raiders, Team E from Texas Tech University. Texas Tech was the hosting school.

“We didn’t know much about (the competition),” Lis said. “They were a little nervous, of course.”

The club was invited to the tournament 30 days before it took place, Lis said. Texas Tech has a chess department with funding and scholarships for students, much like fellow competitor UT-Dallas.

Lis said she is proud of how quickly the team pulled together on its own, and she is pleased to be a part of Texas State’s first chess club.

“The goal now is to recruit more members and do funding to get money for the Pan-American Championship,” Lis said.

The Pan-American Intercollegiate Team Chess Championship will be held in December and is open to any team with four players. Rubio, team president, looks forward to taking his team.

Rubio was president of North Houston High School’s chess team for three years. The team went to multiple competitions during that time, but this year was his first collegiate competition.

“I didn’t go in with high expectations,” Rubio said. “I just wanted to inspire (my team) to leave their comfort zones.”

Rubio said he started the club out of his love for chess and Texas State’s lack of a team. Rubio walked by a professor on campus who was analyzing a chess game and discovered there were other students and professors on campus interested in having a club.

The club is comprised of beginners and seasoned players. Rubio believes the chess club is the best example of diversity on campus, as it accepts a variety of members and is comprised of individuals with different ethnicities, majors and gender identities.