Business March 30

San Marcos CISD may get portable buildings

San Marcos CISD may rent or purchase portable buildings due to overcrowding.

The decision will have to be made soon for buildings to be ready for the 2017-18 school year.

Travis and Crockett elementary schools are the two that could receive the buildings. The process could be difficult due to flooding at Travis and steep grade at Crockett.

Swing on The Square to take over downtown

San Marcos will host a festival with live music, dancing, farmers and art markets and a gospel show for the whole family April 7-9. Saturday and Sunday admission is free and open to the public.

Tickets for the Brew Hop Craft Beer Tour and Hall of Fame Show at the event can be purchased here.

Spring Lake yoga

The Meadows Center will offer yoga classes at 8:30 a.m. at the Headwaters of Spring Lake April 8, April 22 and May 6.

The classes will last 60 minutes and are $5 per person with a max of 20 students in a class. Check-ins will bet at 8 a.m., and classes will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Open house for STEM education and research

The LBJ Institute will host an open house for STEM education and research 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 31.

The event will be held in the Academic Services Building on the 2nd floor in Room 212.