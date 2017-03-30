The Scene March 30

Meadows Center presents traveling exhibit

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment is presenting the “Of Texas Rivers and Texas Art” traveling exhibit. The exhibit will showcase a compilation of some of the finest contemporary river art, detailing the gorgeous traits of Texas landscapes.

Students and locals can learn about the vital importance of water conservation and the role that rivers play as the lifeblood of our land at noon March 30 at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

Drive a Supercar at the Harris Hill Raceway

The Harris Hill Raceway, a 1.8-mile private racetrack in San Marcos, is offering a Supercar driving experience. Guests can choose from a fleet of Supercars, which include Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, Porsche and more.

Those interested can drive their dream Supercar from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at the Harris Hill Raceway.

High Plains Jamboree playing at Gruene Hall

Gruene Hall presents The High Plains Jamboree, a bluegrass band with a sound west of the Mississippi and the sound of a country band east of the Mississippi. The country bluegrass band will perform for free.

Guests can celebrate the good old days for free March 30 from 6-10 p.m. at Gruene Hall.

Jay Russell Wimberly performing at The Phoenix Saloon

The Phoenix Saloon presents Jay Russell Wimberly, a young songster. Wimberly’s style is emotive and tender, with elegantly crafter plangent tunes.

Those interested can listen to the live music from 5-7 p.m. March 30 at The Phoenix Saloon in New Braunfels.

Students perform Horn Studio Recital

The Student Recital series will present the Horn Studio Recital, featuring students of Dr. Caroline Steiger. Admission is free and the recital is open to the public. Parking is available at the Edward Gary Street Garage.

Those interested can watch the students perform from 6-7 p.m. March 30 at the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.