The Scene March 29

Culture Fest this week

Students are invited to join SACA in celebrating humanity and cultures. Culture Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 29 in the LBJ Student Center Amphitheater..

Organizations can register to participate and showcase their culture in a booth. Registration forms can be found online.

Brilliant Bobcats: Where does the time go?

The Brilliant Bobcats series continues with a talk to give students strategies on time management and organization.

The talk will take place from 7:50-8:50 p.m. March 29 at the LBJ Student Center 3-13.1 and is free to all students.

Financial service class

The San Marcos Public Library will host a class to teach community members how to use financial services.

The free class will take place from 6-7 p.m. March 29.

The library is located on 625 E. Hopkin St. More information can be found by calling 512-393-8200

Adult spelling bee at AquaBrew

Students and locals are invited to join AquaBrew for the adult spelling bee March 29.

The event is free and begins at 7 p.m. AquaBrew is located on 150 S. LBJ Dr.

The San Marcos Public Library is planning the spelling bee, and can be contacted at 512-393-8200 for information.