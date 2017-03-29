The Pulse March 29

This week’s weather forecast

The week began with scattered and isolated thunderstorms. Moving into the middle of the week, skies will be partly cloudy, according to the Weather Channel.

Sunny forecasts are predicted for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures remaining in the 80s.

We will see clouds and thunderstorms again Saturday and Sunday, so make sure to have an umbrella handy.

Live music night to benefit HCWC

Students and locals can come out from 5-10 p.m. April 8 for a night of live music to support and raise awareness for the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center.

Local San Marcos bands will provide live music at Tantra Coffeehouse.

The event is free with a suggested donation and raffle at the door. For more information, visit the event page.

Designs for mermaid statue down to 10 finalists for first round

After one round with 60 contestants, the Mermaid Society of San Marcos is down to 10 finalists for the Mermaid March.

The Arts Commission will announce the names of the artists soon and provide further information on what the next steps will be.

For more information and updates about the competition, check out the organization’s Facebook page.

Upcoming volunteer opportunities

If students or locals are interested in earning volunteer hours or simply looking to help the community, there’s a wide variety of opportunities in San Marcos.

From rebuilding homes damaged in floods to helping at the thrift store, there are plenty of options.

For more information on dates and types of volunteer work available, visit Serve San Marcos.