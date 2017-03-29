Student Government spring Roundtable

Student Government hosted the semi-annual Roundtable March 27 as the fourth edition of the Bobcats United series Monday night.

Over 15 different administrations were represented at the event, including President Denise Trauth.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for students, myself and the staff of Texas Sate,” Trauth said. “We get face to face with students, and they are the ones who drive the conversation. One reason why Texas State is so wonderful is because we talk to each other.”

Students were directed to join one of 10 tables with one of the many guest speakers, where they began to ask questions they had about the school and programs, as well as compliment the university.

“I love the extravagance of Texas State, like programs such as Bobcat Build,” said Jessica Thibodeaux, sociology junior. “The racial and ideological diversity is the main reason I came to Texas State.”

Conversation erupted throughout the room as students started sharing their thoughts on tough subjects such as sexual assault, immigration, society, diversity and safety.

Last week, burglaries took place in a few parking garages on campus, and Police Chief Jose Banales attended the event to address any concerns students had about their safety.

“We have been looking at installing cameras in all parking garages on campus in a feasible financial way,” Banales said. “As of now, we have started setting aside funds to make this happen and we have increased the foot patrols of all garages.”

The student government table listened to students concerns about sexual assault reforms and policies, and consisted of President Andrew Homann, Vice President Samantha Martinez, President-elect Connor Clegg and Vice President-elect Colton Duncan.

“We had record breaking attendance for a second time, showing that more people are getting involved,” Clegg said. “I think this shows a shift in the campus atmosphere that students are participating in dialogues with differing opinions. Dialogue is something (our campaign) has run on, and we will continue these dialogue series.”

The spring Roundtable event concluded with a brief message to staff and students from Homann.

“It is always wonderful to bring students with different views together to share their ideas,” Homann said. “This Bobcats United event turned out to be a great success.”