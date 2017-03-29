Sports March 29

Spring football continues in full pads

The football team will continue its spring practices this week in full pads. The team will practice four days out of the week for the next three weeks. The practices will lead up to the annual Maroon-Gold Spring Game at 11 a.m. April 15.

Baseball to host Arkansas State

The baseball team will host a three-game series against Arkansas State. The Bobcats are currently 5-1 in the Sun Belt Conference. The team recently took a 3-0 sweep March 24-25 in North Carolina against Appalachian State. The three-game home series will begin March 31 and the first match will begin at 6 p.m.

2017 soccer schedule released

The 2017 soccer schedule was released March 27 by head coach Kat Conner. There will be 18 games with 10 home games in the upcoming season. The Bobcats will first play an exhibition game at 7 p.m. August 11 at UTSA. The season will open against Northern Arizona, and will start the first of four home matches.

Track and field athletes show out at Bobby Lane Invitational

The track and field team’s Tramesha Hardy, redshirt sophomore, and Devina Schneider, redshirt freshman, had top marks in the Sun Belt Conference. Hardy competed in the 200-meter and placed in the top five. Schneider competed in the 3000 steeplechase and finished in the top five.

Men’s golf to host intercollegiate

The men’s golf team will host the Jim West Intercollegiate April 10-11 in Bastrop. The last time the team hit the green was at the Lone Star Invitational March 20-21 in San Antonio. In the invitational, the team tied in 11th place with Bowling Green State.