Headlines March 29

Proposed legislation

A resolution to implement a translation feature on the Texas State University webpage was proposed during the March 27 Student Government meeting.

This decree would allow webpage visitors to translate the page into Spanish, considering Texas State was named a Hispanic Serving Institution in 2010. This piece will be voted on in the last Student Government meeting.

Rabies alert

A live bat was found at approximately 5:30 p.m. March 22 at 1100 N. Main St. Santa Cruz Catholic Church.

The bat tested positive for rabies by the Department of State Health Services. Please contact the Hays County Health Department 1-512-393-5525 if you think you have come into contact with this animal.

Game night

Alkek library will be hosting a game night on from 6-9 p.m. March 29 in rooms 105 and106 located on the first floor.

Free snacks will be provided while they last, and games include solitaire, monopoly, checkers, chess and many more.

Fort Parker Raid

The Center for the Study of the Southwest will host a public lecture by Dr. Daniel Gelo of UT San Antonio at 3:30 p.m. March 29 in Brazos Hall.

Gelo will provide insight on the May 19, 1836 Fort Parker Indian raid based on eyewitness accounts and his understandings..

Angela Davis to speak at Texas State

Dr. Angela Davis, international civil rights activist, women’s rights activist, author, scholar and historian, will be speaking from 3-5 p.m. March 31 in Evans Auditorium.

Davis is known internationally for her ongoing work to combat all forms of oppression.