Business March 29

Tree donation

The local Heritage Tree Care company donated $2,500 of in-kind tree care services for the Tree of Honor last week.

The group chose the Tree of Honor to ensure its health is maintained. The tree is located in Veramendi Plaza.

Book signing

A discussion, Q&A and book signing with author Ben Fountain will take place at 3:30 p.m. April 4 at The Wittliff Collections in Alkek Library.

Fountain is the author of “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” (2012), which won the National Book Critics Circle Award.

Artist “Infusion”

Tantra Coffeehouse is proud to host Infusion from 6-10 p.m. March 31.

The event will feature live performances, glassblowing, live painting, drink specials and handmade items for sale.

Lack of cybersecurity

More than a year before the February phishing attack on a San Marcos employee which led to the leak of hundreds of W-2 forms, an assessment identified the city’s lack of cybersecurity training as a vulnerability.

A follow-up test was conducted, finding a number of San Marcos employees fell for a simulated phishing email. The city’s IT director is working on creating a training program for the city.

Appreciation week

Graduate Student Appreciation Week will be recognized April 2-8 on campus.

The week will acknowledge the contributions, impact and value of graduate and professional students. For more information on the variety events, visit http://www.gradcollege.txstate.edu/Current_Students/apprwk/apprwk-2017.html