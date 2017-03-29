Bobcats finish third in HBU Husky Invitational

The Texas State women’s golf team participated in the HBU Husky Invitational on March 27-28 at the Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land, Texas and placed third.

The event took place over two days and saw the Bobcats shooting a 43-over par 907 over three rounds.

Sam Houston State topped the leaderboard with a total 28-over par 892, followed by Houston Baptist University with a 42-over par 907.

The Bobcats began the tournament strong.

Freshman Sasikarn Somboonsup had a career best one-under par 71 in the first round, following up with a four-over par 76 in both the second and third rounds.

Somboonsup concluded the tournament with a seven-over par 223, tied for fourth place on the leaderboard.

Sophomore Anne-Charlotte Mora began her day one with a two-under 70. Mora had five birdies to three bogeys.

Round two was a different story for Mora as she struggled in the second round, shooting four bogeys and three double bogeys for an eight-over par 80. Mora bounced back on day two with a solid four-over par 76. She finished the event tied for sixth overall, with a total nine-over par 225 over three-rounds.

It was a third round two-over par 74 that helped launch senior Raksha Phadke up eight spots to tie for 16th overall, shooting a total 15-over par 231.

Sophomore Sarah White shot a total of 237 tying for 27th overall. White put together two solid rounds, a first round 75 and final round 78, but was unable to overcome a 12-over par second round.

Rounding out the ream was senior Millie Saroha. Saroha finished the event tied for 27th, putting up a first round 80, second round 75, final round 84 and total 239.

Texas State will take part in the Web.com Intercollegiate hosted by Jacksonville University on April 3-4. The event will be the Bobcat’s final event of the regular season.