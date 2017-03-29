Aggies take 9-3 win over Bobcats

The Texas State baseball team fell to the Texas A&M Aggies 9-3 Wednesday at Bobcat Ballpark.

The beginning of the game looked promising for the Bobcats. In the bottom of the first, Teddy Hoffman, junior third baseman, was able to send Jonathan Ortega, sophomore second baseman, home after forcing the Aggies to throw to first base.

The Aggies went scoreless in the second and third inning, while the Bobcats failed to score in the second.

During the bottom of the third, Hoffman’s homerun sent him and Ryan Newman, sophomore designated hitter, home. The Bobcats ended the inning with a 3-0 lead over the Aggies.

Texas A&M began to fight back by getting one hit in the fourth, four hits in the sixth and two hits in both the eighth and ninth inning.

With that, the Bobcats did not score after the third inning making the final score 9-3.

Junior pitcher Cam Baird pitched in the starting position for the Bobcats. In his five innings, he faced 21 batters. With that, he had six hits with only three earned runs. Besides Baird, the Bobcats used seven other pitchers in the game.

The Bobcats finished the game with a total of three RBIs and 27 putouts.

For head coach Ty Harrington, this loss will only get them ready for the next game.

“We got punched in the stomach,” Harrington said. “When you get punched like that, you need to get up and be ready for the next day.

The Bobcats will continue their season hosting Arkansas State in a three-game home series on March 31 – April 2. The first game will take place at Bobcat Ballpark Friday at 6 p.m.