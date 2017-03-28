The Scene March 28

Social confidence seminar about how to deal

The Counseling Center understands social interactions can be challenging or uncomfortable and they require a degree of confidence, which takes practice.

Social Confidence: Feeling Comfortable Out and About will help individuals learn ways to increase their comfort in day-to-day interactions. Students can visit the workshop from 3-4 p.m. March 28.

Workshop to teach students about LinkedIn and Glassdoor

Career Services and the School of Family and Consumer Sciences is bringing representatives from LinkedIn and Glassdoor to help students learn how to search for jobs, set themselves apart and find ways to help recruiters discover them.

Students should bring a laptop or tablet to the workshop from 10-10:50 a.m. March 28.

Parker McCollum playing at Cheatham St. Warehouse

Parker McCullum, a rising star to the regional music scene, is playing at Cheatham Street Warehouse. McCollum’s band is using its energetic show to celebrate the release of a new album.

Students and locals can watch the performance 8 p.m. March 28 at Cheatham Street.

Free show at Gruene Hall

Gruene Hall is offering a free show by the musical groups Nathan Bones, Jake Ward and Jusdon Cole. The bands have a diverse mix of sounds from classic country to contemporary rock.

Students and locals can watch the live show from 6-10 p.m. March 28.

Andrew Marriner performing on clarinet

The Stars At Night Concert Series will present Andrew Marriner on the clarinet. Marriner has held the position of principal clarinet in the London Symphony Orchestra since 1986, and later became principal clarinet of the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields.

Students, faculty and locals can listen to the performance from 7:30-8:30 p.m. March 28.