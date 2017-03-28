The Pulse March 28

Totals calculated for Annual Great Texas River Clean Up

The total amount of trash and litter picked up in the 32nd Annual Great Texas River Clean Up has been calculated, according to Corridor News.

The event took place March 4 with the help of over 725 volunteers. An estimated 100 canoers helped pick trash from the river. Volunteers picked 11,500 pounds of trash.

Olive Garden will bring more than 160 jobs to San Marcos

Oliver Garden will open a new restaurant in San Marcos on April 3, according to Corridor News.

The new location will have an updated design with new fabric, artwork, seating and more. The restaurant will be able to accommodate over 250 guests and will provide over 160 new jobs in the area.

Texas State will stage bilingual adaptation of “Comedy of Errors”

Texas State will present bilingual adaptations of Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors,” according to the Office of Media Relations.

The event will take place in the fall at 8 p.m. Aug. 3-5 and 7-9, with a 1 p.m. matinee Aug. 6 in Centennial Hall.

Admission is free and open to the public.

15th annual Bobcat Build this weekend

The 15th Annual Bobcat Build will take place April 1.

The deadline for volunteer registration and jobsite request forms was March 1. Students can email bobcatbuild@txstate.edu with any questions in regards to the event or call the Office of Student Involvement at 512-245-4245.