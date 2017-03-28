Headlines March 28

Fort Parker raid lecture hosted by Center for the Study of the Southwest

The Center for the Study of the Southwest is hosting a Public Lecture about the Fort Parker Raid of 1836.

Dr. Daniel Gelo will be speaking at 3:30 p.m. in Brazos Hall. His experience will help reveal more details about the raid. He will discuss eyewitness accounts, motivations, identify the attackers and more.

Roads closed due to construction

Parts of frontage road north and south of Yarrington will be intermittently closed this week for construction work.

On March 25 through 31 the inside and outside lane of north bound frontage road south of Yarington will be closed for concrete work at entrance ramp #301 and the north bound exit ramp #302. The inside lane of north bound frontage road north of Yarrington at the ramp #206 will also be closed March 28-30 for road maintenance.

Austin seeks volunteers for airport emergency plan exercise

The City of Austin is seeking volunteers to participate in a full scale demonstration of its Airport Emergency Plan.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and the exercise will be from 8 a.m.to 12 p.m. on April 4 at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The exercise will help train emergency responders how to act if there was an emergency. Applications are due by March 31.

SMCISD celebrates student artists with reception

The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District is honoring student artists with a reception March 30 at the Price Center and Tea Room.

Light refreshments will be available. The event will be from 5:30-9:00 pm and is free and open to the public.