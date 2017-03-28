Business March 28

Lumber Society San Marcos hosts kickoff event

The Lumber Society is expanding to San Marcos and is hosting a bee keeping event for the kickoff.

The event will be at the Buzz Mill in San Marcos 5:30 p.m. on March 29. People will be assigned to their Lumber Society Troops and then the workshop will begin at 6:00 p.m. Participants can earn a bee keeping badge.

Small business training

A meet the media small business training class will be held at the Price Center and Tea Room on April 3.

The event will include a panel discussion about how to gain media recognition for your small business. There will also be an opportunity to meet media outlets. The event is free but an RSVP is required. The session will be from 12:00-1:30 p.m.

Vegan and vegetarian fast-food restaurant to open in San Marcos

Earth Burger will be opening in San Marcos this summer.

The plant-based restaurant from San Antonio serves vegan burgers, fries, salads, and ice cream. The new location will be opening at 656 E. Hopkins St. according to the Community Impact.

Live on the Lawn presented by Keep San Marcos Beautiful

Live on the Lawn, formerly known as the Spring Concert Series, is back at the San Marcos Plaza Park.

Local musicians perform each week and there will also be different sustainability themes. The event includes vendors and concessions. Activities begin at 6:30 p.m., and the music begins at 7:30 p.m. There is no cost to the public.

Paid volunteer work fair in LBJ

AmeriCorps is hosting an information event about paid volunteer work March 28 in the LBJ Student Center.

Students will be able to chat with recruiters, browse the programs, and learn about the many available paid positions. The event will be in room 3-13.1 and is open to students of all majors.