Track and field compete at the UTA Bobby Lane Invitational

The Texas State men and women’s track and field team competed in the UTA Bobby Lane Invitational Saturday with the team traveling to Arlington, Texas.

The track and field meet ran all day and the Bobcats competed in all events at the Mavericks Stadium.

The Bobcats were represented at the meet along with other competitors such as Northwestern State, Oklahoma, The University of Texas at Arlington and other schools.

For the women’s team, red-shirt sophomore sprints runner Tramesha Hardy received first place in the women’s 200m event. Hardy finished with a time of 23.48 and was the only Bobcat to place in this event.

The women’s 400m hurdles was also an event that Texas State placed in—with junior sprints/hurdler Sydni Willis placing third with a time of 1:02.01.

For the team event, the women’s 4x400m relay team ‘A’ finished second. The Bobcats consisting of the team was sophomore sprinter Dawnshae Evans, Willis, junior sprints/mid-distance Esther Oyetunde and sophomore mid-distance Erin Williams. The relay team finished with a time of 3:46.22.

The men’s team also placed in some events as well.

In the men’s 400m event, it was junior sprinter Kelson Pierre who placed third for Texas State. Pierre finished with a time of 48.26, just short of the second place winner who had a time of 48.07.

Red-shirt senior mid-distance Tyrone Jackson finished third in the men’s 800m event. Jackson finished with a time of 1:52.88.

In the men’s triple jump, sophomore Michael Madu finished in second place.

Next up the Bobcats head to Austin. Texas State will compete in Texas Relays that will run from Wednesday through Sunday at the Mike A. Myers Stadium.