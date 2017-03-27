Texas State Softball improves to 24-5

The Texas State softball team resumed its three-game series against The University of Louisiana Monroe Sunday taking a 2-1 win in the last game of the series.

The Bobcats notched up their 24th victory of the season improving their overall record to 24-5 and their conference record to 7-1.

After a total of eight runs in Saturday’s double header the Bobcats’ lineup struggled, but produced just enough offense in Sunday’s match up against ULM to take home the series.

Texas State’s two runs were backed by a supreme pitching performance from junior pitcher Randi Rupp, who struck out 11 and allowed just four hits and one walk in seven innings. This is Rupp’s 15th win and 10th complete game; she has an overall record of 15-2 on the season.

The game’s first run came early after senior Kimberlin Naivar got on base with a lead-off double. She made it to home plate thanks to a sacrifice fly from freshman Christiana McDowell.

The Bobcats found themselves with an opportunity to take a commanding lead when they loaded the bases in the fourth inning. Texas State was unable to take advantage of the situation allowing ULM to escape the inning after forcing a fly out to left from freshman Bailee Carter.

The game winning run came in the sixth inning, after sophomore Kennedy Cline doubled home junior catcher Jaelyn Young.

ULM managed to cut the deficit down to one after Melanie Coyne scored on an error by Naivar. The Bobcats defense locked down once again, allowing no runs and sealing the Texas State victory.

Both Bobcat scores came from Naivar and Young. Naivar was 2-4 with a double and a single while Young was 2-4 with two doubles.

The team’ next game will be held in College Station against the Texas A&M Aggies at 6:30 pm on Wednesday. The game will be aired live on the SEC Network.