Strutters deliver high energized performance during spring show

By McKenzie Cunningham

The Texas State Strutters have been preparing for their Strutters Spectacular throughout the year by cultivating their best dances into one show.

The drill team took the stage in Evans Auditorium March 24-25 at 7:30 p.m.

Maddie Gray, marketing junior and Strutters lieutenant, said the group choose their dance sequences based of their former performances.

“The dances we use for show are a collection of routines from basketball season and various performance groups within the Texas State Strutters,” Gray said. “It’s a showcase of everything we have done the whole year. We also include videos showing performances, events and trips from the year.”

Tammy Fife, Strutters director, said the show took weeks to perfect and the team went through hours of rehearsal.

“These girls are used to being busy all of the time,” Fife said. “They kind of just thrive on that.”

The Strutters are more than used to having a busy schedule, Fife said. The dancers have a full course load, extracurricular activities and rehearsals.

The team worked to compile the videos featured in between dance sequences. Clips from the inauguration trip were included in the production along with goodbyes to graduating seniors.

A dedication to Prince who died this past year was also featured. A purple backdrop was featured to bring the dance number of Purple Rain to life.

In January the Strutters performed at President Donald Trump’s inauguration and received mixed feedback from the Texas State and San Marcos community.

Fife said the team knew attending the presidential inauguration was a privilege and just wanted to represent Texas State.

“The Strutters were all very proud to be in this event,” Fife said. “I was surprised people were as upset as they were.”

Family members, friends and classmates came out to support the Strutters. Stephanie Cruz, dance sophomore, said she enjoyed the liveliness of the Strutters performance. She said the ‘Productions” number stood out to her the most.

“The choreography was really good and the energy that the girls put into it really brought the piece to life,” said Cruz.