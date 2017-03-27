Roads closed due to construction

Parts of frontage road north and south of Yarrington will be intermittently closed this week for construction work.

On March 25 through 31 the inside and outside lane of north bound frontage road south of Yarington will be closed for concrete work at entrance ramp #301 and the north bound exit ramp #302. The inside lane of north bound frontage road north of Yarrington at the ramp #206 will also be closed March 28-30 for road maintenance.

https://smcorridornews.com/san-marcos-weekly-road-construction-scheduled-projects/