Bobcats sweep the Mountaineers

After winning both games of a doubleheader on Saturday to secure a series sweep over Appalachian State, the Texas State baseball team has now won four series in a row.

The Bobcats, who currently sit atop the Sun Belt Conference standings with a 5-1 record, won the first game 7-4. The Bobcats then shut the Mountaineers (10-14, 1-5 SBC) out with a 2-0 victory to close out the weekend. The Bobcats are now 9-0 all-time against Appalachian State.

After a season high five-game win streak, including victories in 13 of their last 15 games, The Bobcats lead the Sun Belt Conference in victories both overall and in league play.

In game one on Saturday, the Bobcats found themselves down early. With only one run in the first three innings, Texas State used a three-run fourth frame to steal momentum and take a 4-1 advantage.

The Mountaineers then rallied to earn runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to tie the game 4-4 with two innings to play.

In the top of the eighth junior Mickey Scott and freshman Zachary Leigh both earned runs after RBI singles from junior Derek Scheible and sophomore Jonathan Ortega to give the Bobcats a two-run advantage.

Texas State’s defense stood tall, holding the Mountaineers to only one hit in the final two frames.

The Bobcats then added one good-measure run in the top of the ninth to secure the win in game one of two on Saturday in North Carolina.

Sophomore Wes Engle pitched the first 5.0 innings, struck out three, walked six, conceded three runs and allowed five hits to collect the no-decision. Sophomore Anthony Pagano (2-1) came in for relief in the last 4.0 frames. Pagano struck out one, allowed four hits and only one run in the second victory of his career.

In the series finale Saturday evening, Texas State depended on their defense.

The Bobcats offense only produced three hits, none of which came after the second inning.

However, the Mountaineers failed to capitalize on Texas State’s lack of offensive production and were shutout for the fourth time this season.

The first run came in the top of the first, when junior Luke Sherley advanced home during a rundown by Ortega between first and second.

The only other run of the game for either team came from Scheible, who scored on three-straight wild pitches in the sixth. Schieble now leads the SBC with 28 runs scored this season.

True freshman Nicholas Fraze earned his third win of the season after holding Appalachian State scoreless through 6.2 innings. Fraze allowed six hits, struck out two and walked one. Junior Blake Walden, who now leads the nation in victories, earned the save after pitching 2.1 frames and giving up zero hits.

Texas State returns home for a midweek match up with the Aggies of Texas A&M. This game is set for 6 p.m. on March 28 at Bobcat Ballpark.