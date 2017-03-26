Texas State’s 10 game win streak comes to an end in doubleheader

Coming off two wins against Southern University and riding a nine-game win streak, the Texas State softball team took on fellow Sun Belt Conference rivals, University of Louisiana Monroe. The Bobcats split the doubleheader, winning game one 5-0 and going down in game two 3-2.

With the win and the loss, Texas State now sits second in the Sun Belt Conference standings, with a 6-1 record against conference rivals, and an overall record of 23-5.

The Bobcats took game one with a commanding 5-0 shutout, extending their winning streak to 10 games.

Texas State was powered by junior shortstop Ariel Ortiz who was responsible for three of the Bobcat’s five runs. In the first inning Ortiz hit her 29th career home run, tying a Texas State career record.

Backing the Bobcats offense with another great performance, was junior pitcher Randi Rupp. Rupp was on fire, striking out seven and notching up her fifth shutout win, ninth complete game and 14th win of the season.

Texas State got out to an early lead, going up 2-0 in the first inning thanks to Ortiz’s record tying home run, and junior catcher Jaelyn Young, who managed to steal home after taking third base off a UL Monroe error.

The Bobcats scored two more runs in the fifth, the first by freshman Bailee Carter who scored thanks to an Ortiz RBI double to center field. The second coming from Young who launched a two-run homer, allowing Ortiz to come around and score.

Following their shutout win the Bobcats faltered, dropped the second game 3-2, effectively ending their 10-game win streak. This was Texas State’s first loss in three weeks, their last being an 8-1 loss to Auburn.

Texas State allowed UL Monroe to get the best of them early giving up a run in the first inning a double by the Warhawks’ Jayden Mount, giving them their first lead of the series.

The Warhawks scored two more runs after a two-run double from Sydney McKay.

It wasn’t until the third inning that the Texas State offense showed some life. Sophomore Kennedy Cline scored off an RBI triple to right field from Carter. Following that score freshman Christiana McDowell doubled to left field allowing Carter to score.

The rest of game two was a defensive showdown, as both pitching staffs hunkered down, neither allowing another score the rest of the game.

Despite that the Bobcats had one last opportunity to either tie or win the game when they loaded the bases late in the seventh inning. Texas State was unable to take advantage of the situation, allowing UL Monroe to edge out the win after a ground ball to second.

The Bobcats wrap up the three-game series in Louisiana taking on UL Monroe Sunday at noon.