Texas State is the ninth most liberal college in Texas

By Skyler Jennings

Texas State University ranked 9th on Niche’s 2017 Most Liberal Colleges in Texas list.

Niche, a website that helps users discover which schools are right for them by analyzing data and reviews, used self-reported student reviews from 48 Texas colleges to calculate the ranking. Students reported their personal political leanings and perception of their campus’ political views.

Laura Veal, the vice president of Texas State’s LGBTQIA educational organization Bobcat PRIDE, said she was happy to see the university ranked so high on the list.

“When incoming students who may be LGBTQIA see that information, they may feel more comfortable coming to Texas State as opposed to other universities,” Veal said. “Typically, liberal areas are going to be more open and accepting of LGBTQIA people. We hope that both Texas State and Bobcat PRIDE are safe accepting places for students, no matter how they identify.”

Kaitlyn Westerberg, said she thinks the university’s high liberal ranking reflects the diversity of the student body, faculty and staff.

“Texas Rising at Texas State organizes young people to advocate for LGBTQIA equality, voter rights, strong public schools and reproductive rights,” Westerberg said. “There are many professors and staff that are Allies and are supportive of our organization’s progressive efforts.”

Westerberg said she’s happy with the university’s ranking, but believes there is still more to do.

“Texas State still lacks a few aspects that I think liberal universities need, such as a center for LGBTQIA students and more visibility for multicultural student organizations,” Westerberg said. “We have made progress, but we have further to go.”