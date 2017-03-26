Bobcats end season after 49-44 loss

The Texas State men’s basketball team finished their 2016-17 season after dropping to Saint Peter’s 49-44 Saturday at the Strahan Coliseum.

The Bobcats ended their season with an overall record of 22-14 and a Sun Belt Conference record of 11-7. They also went 2-1 in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. This was Texas State’s best season since the 2002-2003 season.

Texas State jumped out ahead of the Peacocks with a 14-0 run that lasted for about nine minutes.

The Peacocks finally answered with a layup at 11:04. After a few shots by both teams, St. Peter’s defense took over. This allowed them a 17-0 run for almost eight minutes.

With 28 seconds on the clock, the Peacocks tied the game 23-23 with the Bobcats scoreless. After a missed three-pointer by the Peacocks, the teams went into halftime tied.

Coming from the half, the Bobcats were able to jump ahead 36-29 until a layup ended their run. As the clock ran down, both teams continued to shoot and play defense, only allowing a seven point lead, which came with 2:10 left in the game.

With four seconds in the game, Bobby Conley, senior guard, scored a layup making the final score 49-44.

Offensively, Conley ended the game with a team high of 13 points. Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, followed with nine. Ojai Black, senior guard, had a team high of five assists.

Texas State shot 29.9 percent from the field goal compared to the Peacocks’ 31.8 percent. Both teams shot over 70 percent from the free throw line.

Defensively, the Bobcats totaled 39 rebounds with 12 contributed by Pearson.

With the season coming to an end, the Bobcats will lose three seniors that were in the starting lineup: Conley, Black and Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward.

Conley completed his senior year with 307 total points in his 36 games. He averaged 8.5 points per game and 2.0 assist per game.

Black finished his season with 144 assists, ninth most in the programs history. With 287 career assists, he has ranked seventh for the most ever in the program.

Gilder-Tilbury finished the season with 573 points, 10th most ever by a Texas State player. He ended his collegiate career as the program’s all-time leader in games played (128), three-point attempts (451) and tied for the most games started (99). KGT also finished in sixth place for the most points in program history with 1,385 points.