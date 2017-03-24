Wendy Davis speaks to students about sexual assault

The College Democrats at Texas State hosted former Texas Senator Wendy Davis March 22 in the LBJ Student Center.

Davis is a former Texas State Senator and Gubernatorial candidate who now works with Deeds Not Words, an organization that primarily focuses on gender equality and ending sexual assault.

The advocacy training for sexual assault focuses on two issues that were brought to the surface by students around the state—sex trafficking and sexual assault on college campuses.

“The Texas Association Against Sexual Assault organization approached me when I was still in the Senate,” Davis said. “They said there was an alarming number of rape kits thought to not be tested, but they couldn’t get their hands on them.”

Davis helped pass a bill that would allow victims to get that information, as well as allow them to stay connected with where their case was in the process.

During the presentation, Davis reviewed other bills that have been passed or are in the process of becoming a bill to show students that they have opportunities to make a difference.

Davis reminded students that legislators work for them and to to take advantage of that. Students can contact representatives online and in person or can register to support, oppose or testify for a bill at capitol.