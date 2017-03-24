The Scene March 24

Speakers opening up dialogue about women, gender, intersectionality and militarism

The Women and Gender Research Collaborative will host its 2017 symposium. The dialogue will provide a forum for the discussion of diverse perspectives on women, gender, intersectionality and militarism.

Students can engage in the discussion from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 24 in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

The Texas Geography Student Research presents a symposium

The Geography Department will host the Texas Geography Student Research Symposium, a free student-led professional conference designed to celebrate and encourage students to conduct high quality research. The keynote speaker is Dr. Caroline Faria from the University of Texas at Austin.

Students can visit the symposium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 24 in the Evans Liberal Arts Building on the third floor.

Canvas People performing at the Root Cellar Bakery

Luke Williams and Kyle Taylor from the Canvas People will perform acoustic solo songs at the Root Cellar Bakery in this week’s local artist acoustic installment.

A happy hour special will be served from 6-8 p.m., and the band will perform from 8-10 p.m. March 24 at the Root Cellar Bakery.

Sloe Your Roll performing at AquaBrew

Cari Q and Marco Lozano from Sloe Your Roll, American Idol Top 40 competitors, will perform at AquaBrew. Snacks will be half off from 4-5 p.m.

Students can enjoy beer, music and company from 7-11 p.m. March 24 at AquaBrew.

Cody Bryan band playing in Buda

The Cody Bryan Band, which plays catchy boot-stomping country music, will perform at Buck’s Backyard in Buda. The band consists of Cody Bryan on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Zach Lynch on lead guitar and fiddle, Miles Barker on bass and Pedro Corsetti on drums.

Students can listen to the live music from 8:30 p.m. to midnight March 24.