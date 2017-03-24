Sports March 24

Men’s baseball to compete against Appalachian State
After an 11-10 win March 21 against The University of Texas, the Texas State baseball team will travel away this weekend to compete against Appalachian State University. The Bobcats will play in a three-game series against the Mountaineers in Boone, North Carolina. Currently, Texas State has an overall record of 13-8 and a conference record of 2-1.
Gilder-Tilbury Named to NABC Second Team All-District Team
Texas State’s Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward, was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Second Team All-District 24 roster. This honor is one of the many Gilder-Tilbury received for the 2016-2017 season, including First Team All-Sun Belt Conference and All-SBC Tournament Team.
Men’s basketball advance to the next round
The men’s basketball team beat the Idaho Vandals 64-55 in the second round of the College Insider Tournament March 22 at Strahan Coliseum. After shooting just only 32 percent in the first half, the Bobcats bounced back offensively shooting over 67 percent in the second half to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Softball travels to Louisiana
The softball team will head to Louisiana to take on UL-Monroe on March 25-26. The Bobcats are currently 5-0, undefeated in the Sun Belt Conference with wins against Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State. The first of the three-game series will take place March 25 at 1 p.m.
Tennis heads to Arkansas
The tennis team will take on UL-Monroe and UL-Lafayette this weekend to continue the spring season. The Bobcats play UL-Monroe on March 24, and UL Lafayette on March 25 at Allen Park in Jonesboro, Arkansas. These will be the first two in-conference games for the Bobcats.