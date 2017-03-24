Headlines March 24

Six thousand in housing scholarships will be available

The Department of Housing and Residential Life at Texas State annually offers a variety of scholarship opportunities to local residents.

For this year, several $500 scholarships are available. These scholarships include four DHRL Living-Learning Community Scholarship, three Elizabeth Falls Scholarships, three Teresa Gholson Memorial scholarships and two Web Service Company/Montgomery Endowment Scholarships.

Texas State Moves to improve on-campus lighting

The Texas State Faculty Senate, and deans from various colleges on campus, met to review plans to improve safety on campus on March 22.

An in-house review was conducted of lighting and landscaping on campus to see where additional lighting features can be added and where plants disrupt current lighting. Texas State will be investing over $1 million to replace 150 old lighting features and add 150 new lights.

Texas State invests in a greater police force

After Conducting an in-house safety analysis, Texas State is committing over $1 million to increase police presence with the addition of three more full-time officers.

Additionally, police officers will be conducting foot patrols and bike patrols to increase their visibility on campus. The university is also hiring more security guards to conduct foot patrols of the interior campus at night.

School board candidates and bond proposals reception to be held by local women’s league

Hays County’s League of Women Voters plans to sponsor and host a meeting to educate locals on the candidates for the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees election and for the San Marcos City Bond Election and the SMCISD Bond Election. The event will be held April 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the San Marco Activity Center.

New grant meant to assist veterans with mental health issues

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has announced its commitment to award up to $10 million in grant funding to 20 community organizations spanning across Texas. The funds will come from the organization’s Texas Veterans + Family Alliance grant program. The organization projects that grants will aid in serving over 10 thousand veterans and their families.