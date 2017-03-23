The Scene March 23

Critical conversation seminar

Students are invited to join the conversation March 23 as Interrogating Violence presents a talk on the history of LGBTQIA activism.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. in McCoy Hall 233 and move over to the Root Cellar Bakery from 5-7 p.m. for a Social Justice Happy Hour.

Introduction to backyard chickens class

The San Marcos Library will host a free seminar covering everything locals need to know about backyard chickens.

The event will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 23 The San Marcos Library is located at 625 E. Hopkins St. and can be contacted at 512-393-8200 for more information.

Live on the Lawn to offer free music

Come support local musicians and vendors at Live on the Lawn held March 23 at San Marcos Plaza Park. Activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. and music will start at 7:30 p.m. Classic rock cover band Hell Camino will perform.

The event is free and family-friendly. Alcohol is permitted but no smoking, glass or styrofoam is allowed.

Rick Cavender at Gruene Hall

The Rick Cavender Band has entertained audiences for over 30 years, and members of the group will be at Gruene Hall March 23 for San Marcos locals to enjoy to debate his new album, “Renegade Fire!”

The doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $20.