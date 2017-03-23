Teddy Hoffman is a well-rounded player

Some might call the circumstance that led Teddy Hoffman to become a baseball player a coincidence—others might call it fate.

Theodore “Teddy” Hoffman, management junior, from Brenham, is an outfielder batting cleanup and is one of the three captains of the Texas State baseball team.

Hoffman’s baseball career began at the age of seven. He credits his baseball beginnings to a childhood friend.

“I was playing basketball with one of my buddies, and another one of my friends who was there one day just threw a baseball at me,” Hoffman said. “So I just kind of picked it up, threw it back to him and he said ‘you should try baseball’, so I was like why not.”

Hoffman has listed his favorite hobbies as fishing and snowboarding.

“Growing up me and my dad’s thing was to go fishing, and I’ve gone on a lot of trips to a lot of different places,” Hoffman said. “I’ve been to Alaska, Florida, Oregon and even went to Canada for a week and got flown two hours out to a remote cabin—no cellphones, no nothing—and you ate what you caught.”

As far as snowboarding goes, Hoffman’s decision to start was as spontaneous as his entrance to baseball.

“I thought snowboarding looked cool, so I did it and I’m hooked with it,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman’s taste in music is demonstrative of his apparent joy for enjoying all spectrums of life.

Hoffman claims to like all music, but said he’s mostly getting down to either country or rap.

Hoffman couldn’t pin point a favorite country artist, but his favorite song is the Tim McGraw classic, “Live Like You Were Dying.”

There was no hesitation when it came to his favorite rap artist: J. Cole.

Hoffman was quick to denounce any loyalty to the Dallas Cowboys, but it came with an apology. Hoffman said he always liked the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I just kind of like watching football, but growing up for some reason I liked the Colts,” Hoffman said. “I couldn’t tell you why; maybe it was the color blue? At the same time, I always liked watching the Eagles because Brian Dawkins was my favorite player.”

Hoffman is a Boston Red Sox fan.

Hoffman doesn’t keep up with sports as much as he used to and doesn’t necessarily have a team he is a die-hard fan of.

Baseball is a sport with a long history of superstitions and seemingly odd rituals.

Hoffman doesn’t classify himself as superstitious, and doesn’t have a permanent ritual, but admits every now and then he gets caught up in one.

“In the beginning of the season, I got to eat a banana before I played,” Hoffman said. “You eat a banana—you’re guaranteed a hit.”

One game he didn’t get a hit, so the banana ritual was no more.

Then Hoffman said he got into a ritual of taking a pitch, wiping his face, kicking his right foot and turning around.

“They’re just spur of the moment things that just kind of happen and they stick,” Hoffman said. “When things are going good, you got to keep them the same.”

When asked what about baseball makes these superstitions and rituals so commonplace, Hoffman spoke on the intricacies of the sport.

“I think just the fact of how hard it can be,” Hoffman said. “I know everybody always says, as a baseball player if you hit 3 for 10 you get paid millions, and if you’re hitting 3 for 10 than it must be something you’re doing right, so you just got to stick with it, you can’t just forget it now.”

When the jokes subsided, Hoffman answered sincerely when asked what he needs to work on to improve this season.

“Personally, I got to cut down the strikeouts,” Hoffman said. “I’d like to steal more bases, and I want to try to control, or manage my emotions more. I get a little antsy and I need to work on that.”

The baseball team won against the nationally-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys, and had a sweep over the Richmond Spiders where Hoffman went 9-16 with three doubles, one triple, five RBIs and two home runs.

“I think we really compete. We’ve been down early in a lot of the games but we’ve never actually folded in. Everybody stays locked in and we fight back as hard as we can,” Hoffman said. “No matter if we’re down five, three, eight or 10, just keep battling and that’s what we do.”

Hoffman is trying to be the best baseball player he can be.