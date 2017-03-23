Sports March 23

Rupp named SBC pitcher of the week

Junior pitcher Randi Rupp was named the Sun Belt Conference Community Coffee Pitcher of the Week March 21. The award is Rupp’s first pitcher of the week honor this season, and sixth in her career. Rupp and the Bobcats will take on UL-Monroe March 25-26 to continue the Sun Belt Conference season.

Women’s golf heads to Houston

The women’s golf team will head to Houston March 27-28 to compete in the HBU Husky Invitational. The last time the Bobcats competed was in the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, which took place March 14-15. The team finished in 10th place. Texas State will compete in the HBU Husky Invitational next week.

Baseball takes win against Texas

The Texas State baseball team took a 11-10 win against the University of Texas March 21 at the Bobcat Ballpark. The game went into extra innings, but sophomore Ryan Newman scored the last run to win the game. The Bobcats are now 13-8 overall, and will head to North Carolina for a three-game series against Appalachian State March 24.