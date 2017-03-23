Business March 23

Price Center to feature local artists

For this month’s Third Thursday Downtown Walkabout, the Price Center will spotlight more than 100 original and locally produced art pieces.

The selection will include more than 20 works from the SMCISD Youth Art Month K-12. The student pieces will be displayed in the Center’s historic 1893 Room.

The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. April 20.

Live country music at Cheatham Street Warehouse

Red Shahan is bringing his music to San Marcos. The country artist from Lubbock who released “Men and Coyotes” will perform at Cheatham Street Warehouse March 23.

Tickets are $8 and available to those 18 and over. Doors for the concert open at 8 p.m.

Price Center to host tea ceremony

The Price Center will host a fundraiser coordinated by the Hands of Hope ecumenical ministry.

Hands of Hope provides under-educated and disadvantaged women classes for an array of jobs and life skills. The organization also offers bible studies and academic classes.

On March 25, Tea n’ More will be hosted to raise funds with tea, a silent auction, rotating art gallery and more.