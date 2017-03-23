The Pulse March 23

University musicians to perform “Considering Matthew Shepard”

The Ensemble Series will present the Texas State Chorale and VocaLibre in the upcoming production of “Considering Matthew Shepard.”

“Considering Matthew Shepard” is a musical response to the death of a young man who became a known icon and symbol for hope and empowerment in America.

The production will be held in Evans Auditorium on campus starting at 7:30 March 30.

City to crack down on parking near river

The city of San Marcos previously announced the implementation of new park rules that were met with some negative feedback.

The city has experienced continuous on-street parking problems each summer and created 13 designated parking spots along Cheatham Street, including a loading and unloading area.

City officials stated they are doing this out of safety and trying to get rid of illegal parking in travel lanes, according to KXAN.

Southern Living Magazine names Austin bar best in the state

Southern Living Magazine named the best bar in every southern state, and gratefully included Austin as Texas’ winner.

The magazine named the Driskill Bar in downtown Austin the best.

Although it’s not as dark as it once was, the staff and atmosphere remained no matter what event hit the city, according to Austin360.

Buda Bike Co. opened shop

Buda Bike Co. opened late February and began selling cycling equipment.

Co-owner David Barrientos said the shop provides service, maintenance and complimentary cycling workshops.

Buda Bike Co. is located at 304 S. Main St., according to the Community Impact.

Stepping Stone School coming to Kyle

The Stepping Stone School at Plum Creek is set to open in May.

The school will be located at 1020 Lightfoot St. in Kyle and will provide childcare for children from 6 weeks to 13 years old.

The school will also offer infant and toddler care, preschool, prekindergarten, after-school programs and summer camps, according to the Community Impact.