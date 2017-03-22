The Pulse March 22

School Fuel 5K sign up

Fill The Sack 5k & Kids Run sign up is now available.

All funds raised will go toward purchasing food each weekend to give back to 557 San Marcos school children.

The run will be held at 9 a.m. March 25. It will take place in the Country Estates subdivision, west of San Marcos.

Cats Caravan coming to Houston and San Antonio

Cats Caravan is going to be in Houston and San Antonio, according to the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

Faculty, staff and students will be there to answer questions and talk about any academic areas of interest.

They will be in Houston March 26 at the JW Marriott Houston and in San Antonio April 13 at the Omni Hotel Colonnade.

New diabetes support group in San Marcos

The Central Texas Medical Center Community Classroom will host diabetes support groups, according to Corridor News.

Members will be able to learn from other people’s experiences with diabetes and create a support system.

The event will take place March 23 with a creation support group from 5:30-7:30 p.m.