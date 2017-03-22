Sports March 22

Texas State lacrosse goes undefeated on Spring Break trip

The men’s lacrosse team is on a four-game win streak after going undefeated in its two matchups over Spring break. The Bobcats scored early and often in their 18-2 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The team kept its momentum rolling into the next game with an 11-8 win against the Kansas Jayhawks. The Bobcats are now 4-1 with five games remaining this spring season.

Softball travels to Louisiana

The softball team will head to Louisiana to take on the Warhawks March 25-26 at the UL Monroe Softball Complex. The first of the three-game series will take place at 1 p.m. March 25. The Bobcats are currently 5-0, undefeated in the Sun Belt Conference with wins against Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State.

Baseball continues spring season

The baseball team will travel to North Carolina to compete in a three-game series against Appalachian State March 24-26 at Beaver Field. The Bobcats are 2-1 in the Sun Belt Conference after winning against the NCAA National Champions Coastal Carolina. The first game of the series will take place at 4 p.m. March 24.

Tennis heads to Arkansas

The tennis team will take on UL Monroe and Louisiana this weekend to continue the spring season. The Bobcats play against UL Monroe March 24 and Louisiana March 25 at Allen Park in Jonesboro, Arkansas. These will be the first two games the Bobcats compete in the Sun Belt Conference season.

Track and field take on Maverick Stadium

The track and field team travel to Arlington March 25 to compete in the UTA Bobby Lane Invitational. The Bobcats are coming off to a good start in the outdoor season. In the March 16 Cougar Spring Break Invitational, the team recorded 33 top five finishes with seven personal bests. The team looks to improve in Saturday’s game.