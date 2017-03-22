Softball dominates double header

The Texas State softball team took part in a double header in Houston on Tuesday against Southern University winning both games 6-1 and 8-0.

With these wins, Texas State extends their seven-game win streak to nine and overall record to 22-4. The Bobcats are 5-0 in conference play and currently sit at the top of the Sun Belt Conference rankings.

The Bobcats took game one with 6-1 behind senior pitcher Quincy Charleston, who allowed just one hit in four scoreless innings.

Texas State’s lineup bolstered that stellar defense with six runs off three hits in the second inning and two Jaguar errors.

The first run of the game came in the first inning off the first of two Jaguar errors in game one.

The second inning saw the Bobcats extend their lead 4-0 after freshman Christiana McDowell doubled home freshman Bailee Carter and senior Kimberlin Naivar. McDowell then followed suit scoring off junior Jaelyn Young’s sacrifice fly.

In the fourth inning, the Bobcats added another run to their total from a single to right field from freshman Haleigh Davis.

The Jaguars scored their only run of the game off a failed pickoff attempt.

Game two of the double header saw the Bobcats continue their dominance. The Bobcats took game two with ease in a crushing 8-0 victory.

Senior pitcher Jodi Paige Williams was lights out from the mound, facing 18 batters and notching up a career high-eight strikeouts.

The Bobcat defense brought the heat providing 11 hits and eight runs in the game.

The first run came after Naivar managed to steal home, putting Texas State up by one early in the first inning.

Five hits and one Jaguar error led to a break out fourth inning where the Bobcats scored five runs.

Senior Lexi Fryar scored off a single from Naivar, and senior Alex Cruz on a single from McDowell.

A Jaguar wild pitch put McDowell on third and allowed Naivar to score. The final run of the inning was an RBI from Ariel Ortiz who singled, allowing McDowell to make it home.

In the fifth inning, the Bobcats extended their lead to 8-0 with a run from Fryar off a sacrifice fly from junior Taylor Webb, and a walk-off single by Charleston.

Naviar led the bobcats, going 4-6 over the two games with one RBI and four runs scored.

Texas State’s pitchers showed dominance over 12 innings of play as Quincy Charleston, Jodi Paige Williams and Krista Jacobs combined for a 0.00 ERA, notched up 16 strikeouts and allowed no walks.

Next up Texas State takes on The University of Louisiana Monroe. The Bobcats face the Warhawks on March 25 in a double header, game one starting at 1 p.m. and game two starting at 3 p.m.