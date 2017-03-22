Headlines March 22

Student Government applications

Election Board, Director and Chief of Staff applications are now open for Student Government.

For more information, qualifications and applications, visit the Student Government website and click on the “Get Involved” tab.

Passed Bills

Two amendments to the Student Government code concerning Title I and Title III were passed March 20.

The meaning of the code was not changed; only grammatical errors were fixed.

Round Rock Campus

St. David’s School of Nursing, located at the Round Rock Campus, will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 25.

In addition to open house, the Round Rock Campus will also hold Bobcat Day.

Downtown Parking

The downtown back-in parking has been removed and replaced with pull-in parking.

The re-striping of LBJ will not increase or decrease parking in the area, and parking times will still apply.

New Overpass

The heavily travelled Texas 123-Wonder World Drive intersection now has a completed overpass.

The project includes a four-lane bridge on Texas 123 over Wonder World Drive. It is estimated to cost $11.6 million.