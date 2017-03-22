Business March 22

Open House

The Historic District Expansion Open House is set for 12-6 p.m. March 22 at the San Marcos Rec Hall on Charles Austin Drive.

The event will host a discussion of potential expansion of the City’s Historic Districts.

Business Partnership

Ace Relocation Systems will partner with San Marcos School Fuel at its open house March 23 at the southeastern San Marcos location.

This will be the grand opening of the business. All proceeds will go to the School Fuel program.

Spring Tea and Brunch

Stellar Café, located on LBJ in the Square, will host its second annual Spring Tea and Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26.

Brunch includes a buffet table with tea sandwiches, fruits, veggies, cookies and more. Tickets are available for $12.

Live Poetry

Bad Boy Books will host All Bard No Bite from 7-9 p.m. March 24 at its location on N. LBJ Drive.

The event will feature three local poets: Kayla Brown, Tanner Avery and Kelany Brent.