Bobcats finish in 11th place tie at Lone Star Invitational

The Texas State University men’s golf team wrapped up the Lone Star Invitational at the Briggs Ranch Golf Course on Tuesday. The Bobcats finished in an 11th place tie with Bowling Green.

Texas State ended the tournament at 6-over 870. Their score tied for the lowest 56-hole total this season. The No. 15 team, Oklahoma, took home the team title after breaking the Lone Star Invitational record, 40-under par 824.

Logan Lockwood, freshman golfer, received the lowest score, carding 1-under 215. This was Lockwood’s second straight invitational where he finished as the lowest shooter for the team. After three rounds, Lockwood finished in 30th place overall.

David Faraudo Godinez, senior golfer, posted a 9-over 225. Godinez carded five birdies for the Bobcats. In the third round, Godinez finished with a team-low of 1-under par 71.

Placing 37th in the invitational was Anthony McGeorge, senior golfer, with a total score of 216 (E), after finishing round three with an even par 72.

Xander Basson, junior golfer, recorded the fourth countable score in the final 18 holes with a 77 (+5). Basson carded four birdies on No. 6, 7, 11 and 12. Both, Basson and Godinez tied in 64th place.

The Bobcats are scheduled to host the Jim West Intercollegiate Invitational on April 10-11. The two-day tournament will be held at Wolfdancer Golf Course in Bastrop, Texas. The set time for the tournament is to be determined.