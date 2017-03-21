The Scene March 21

Homeschoolers invited to a day at Spring Lake

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will host a special day for homeschool families March 21.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to12 p.m. and attendees must pre-register a pre-registration to attend.

Activities will include glass-bottom boat rides and a tour of the Discovery Hall exhibit.

Recipe for healthy relationships lecture on campus

The Counseling Center will hold a workshop on how to achieve and maintain healthy relationships March 21.

The event will take place in LBJ Student Center from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and it is free to all Texas State students and faculty members.

Music guest lecture on campus

Michael Kline, professor of music theory, will give a lecture at 8 p.m. March 21 in the Music Building Recital Hall. The event is free to all Texas State students, faculty and staff.

Parking will be available across the street at the Pleasant Street Garage.

Free HIV testing on campus

Free HIV testing will be available on campus March 21. Students can get tested from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Nueces 247.

The testing is needle-free and completely confidential. Students should allow 30 minutes for test results.

For more information, contact Abbi Mott at am42@txstate.edu

Jeremy Steding’s CD release party

The Austin local who captured country music fans’ hearts with his last four albums will be bringing Odessa, his fifth CD, to San Marcos March 21.

The event will be held at Cheatham Street Warehouse, and doors will open at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $8.