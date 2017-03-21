The Pulse March 21

City considering expansion of historic district

The Planning and Development Services Department for the city of San Marcos will host a public open house at the San Marcos Rec Hall from 12-6 p.m. March 22.

Attendees will discuss the potential expansion of the City’s Historic District, according to the city of San Marcos.

The open house will be a come-and-go event that will provide an opportunity for community feedback on proposed boundaries for the expansion.

New coffee shop coming to town

A brand new coffee shop, Ciao Coffee, will open its doors in San Marcos soon.

Luckily, this new shop will be close to campus on 309 Edward Gary Street. It will open in early April, according to co-owner Shelby Zeneli.

The shop will sell coffee, gelato, breakfast sandwiches, smoothies and salads, according to Community Impact Newspaper.

New midwife in San Marcos and surrounding areas

Midwife services are now available to San Marcos and surrounding areas.

Erica Hope, a Texas State alumna and mother of two, has created her own midwife company in hopes of supporting mothers during their pregnancies.

For all inquiries, visit Erica Hope Midwife.

Yard and garden sale this upcoming weekend

Spring Lake Garden Club will host a huge community yard and garden sale March 25.

The sale will be located in the VFW Parking Lot on Hunter Road between San Antonio Street and Wonder World from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Members will gather garden and lawn equipment, plants, small household items, books and more, according to the Corridor News.

Weather forecast for the following week

The week will start off partly cloudy with a remaining 20 percent chance of rain through Thursday.

Winds will begin to pick up Thursday and San Marcos will see thunderstorms Friday morning.

Don’t forget your umbrella when heading to class this week, but weather will be looking up Saturday and the rest of the weekend.