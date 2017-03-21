Texas State takes down National Champions

The baseball team took a 2-1 win in the three-game home series against defending NCAA National Champions Coastal Carolina.

The Bobcats opened the Sun Belt Conference season March 17 against the Chanticleers. The game went into 14 innings before sophomore infielder Ryan Newman had a walk-off home run to win the game 5-4.

This was the second time in the 2017 season that the Bobcats defeated a ranked opponent. Texas State took down Oklahoma State 12-11 on Feb. 27.

Coastal Carolina tied the series up March 18 taking down the Bobcats 4-3.

Texas State took the lead with a run in the second inning, but the Chanticleers came back to defeat the Bobcats in the second game of the series.

Though Coastal Carolina tied the series, the Bobcats still took down the defending champions with the final game March 19. Texas State took a 10-7 win over the Chanticleers.

With the win in the series, it puts Texas State 2-1 in the Sun Belt Conference, while Coastal Carolina is now 1-2.