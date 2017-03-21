Sports March 21

Baseball defeats Coastal Carolina at home

The baseball team took a 2-1 win in the three-game series against defending NCAA National Champions Coastal Carolina this March 17-19 at the Bobcat Ballpark. The first game went into 14 innings and the Bobcats took a 5-4 win. Texas State lost 4-3 on March 18, but finished the series out with a 10-7 win March 19.

Women’s softball beats Appalachian State

The softball team played in a double header March 18, won both games and played again March 19. The Bobcats competed against Appalachian State and defeated the Mountaineers 11-0, 9-1 and 4-1. After a home series this weekend, the Bobcats are scheduled to compete away in Houston for a double header against Southern University today.

Rupp strikes out 13 in win over Appalachian

Randi Rupp, junior pitcher, struck out 13 opponents in a 4-1 win against Appalachian State March 19 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. Rupp went the full 8 innings while limiting the Mountaineers to four hits and one unearned run. This game marks the fifth time in Rupp’s 17 appearances that she has struck out 10 or more players.

Track and field start the outdoor season strong

The track and field team opened the outdoor season March 16 at the Cougar Spring Break Invitational in Houston. The team recorded 33 top five finishes and had seven personal bests. The Bobcats had six top 10 marks in the nation. Texas State will travel to Arlington to compete in the UTA Bobby Lane Invitational March 25.

Men’s basketball to host Idaho

The men’s basketball team hosted and beat Lamar March 16 with 70-60 in the first round of the CIT and advanced to the next round. The next game will be at home against Idaho at 7 p.m. March 22.